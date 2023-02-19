SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of its police dogs, Duke, was killed during the detainment of a suspect Sunday.

Duke died while attempting to apprehend a burglary suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

K9 Duke. – Photo courtesy of The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is currently in custody, but more details are unavailable in order to protect the ongoing investigation.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office referenced a bill introduced in the California Legislature that would limit the use of police dogs during apprehensions.

The sheriff’s office said that without the deployment of a police dog, it could be the life of an officer that is lost, such as the situation involving Duke, adding that “we wish it wasn’t a life taken at all.”