Police: Downtown Sacramento store owner critically injured in robbery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say the owner of a downtown Sacramento market was critically injured Thursday during a robbery.
Just before 2 p.m., a man tried to steal alcohol from Gold Star Mart at S and 10th streets, according to police.
Police say the owner of the store chased after the suspect.
Some reports initially said the suspect may have run over the owner with a car but police could not confirm that information, only saying the owner had been pushed by the suspect.
Police report the owner of the store was hospitalized in critical condition.
S Street is closed between 9th and 10th streets for the investigation.
