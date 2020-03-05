Watch Now
Police: Downtown Sacramento store owner critically injured in robbery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say the owner of a downtown Sacramento market was critically injured Thursday during a robbery.

Just before 2 p.m., a man tried to steal alcohol from Gold Star Mart at S and 10th streets, according to police.

Police say the owner of the store chased after the suspect.

Some reports initially said the suspect may have run over the owner with a car but police could not confirm that information, only saying the owner had been pushed by the suspect.

Police report the owner of the store was hospitalized in critical condition.

S Street is closed between 9th and 10th streets for the investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

