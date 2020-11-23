Police: Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into fire station

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Roseville say an inebriated driver crashed into a city fire station early Saturday.

The crew at Station 6 went outside to find the car on fire, police said. First responders worked to extinguish the fire and pull the driver to safety.

The driver was taken to a hospital and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said Station 6 is still habitable, but a column near the entrance was damaged. No one aside from the driver was injured, according to officials.

Photo courtesy: Roseville Police Department

