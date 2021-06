SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in South Lake Tahoe arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after they crashed into a home Tuesday.

Around 3 a.m., South Lake Tahoe Police Department officers responded to a home on Glenwood Way, south of Highway 50 and east of Pioneer Trail, following the crash.

The 33-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was arrested for a DUI, police said.

Police did not report any other injuries.

(Photo Courtesy: South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

