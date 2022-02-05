Police: Driver burns inside car after crashing into tree in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorist died Friday night after their car crashed into tree on Riverside Parkway near Embarcadero Drive.

West Sacramento police officials said their officers responded to the crash at around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the driver unresponsive inside a car that was fully engulfed in flames.

Officers tried to retrieve the driver but were unsuccessful because of the severity of the fire, according to officials.

When West Sacramento Fire crews arrived, they put out the fire and found the driver dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police officials said Riverside Parkway is closed in both directions and will remain closed while the crash is being investigated.

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office will release information on the driver once family has been notified.