Police: Driver crashes into tree, dies after leading deputies on pursuit in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man died Wednesday after he tried to evade police and crashed into a tree. 

The pursuit began around 2 p.m. when deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a vehicle, police said. The driver later crashed into a tree near Michigan and Pershing avenues. 

Police said the man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. 

Pershing Avenue between Alpine Avenue and Country Club Boulevard is closed. Multiple agencies are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

