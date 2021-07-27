Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after chase through Vacaville, Fairfield

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – Authorities are investigating the death of a driver after police said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a chase through Vacaville and Fairfield.

The Vacaville Police Department said an officer attempted to stop the driver around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Gibson Canyon and Fruitvale roads in Vacaville.

The man stopped initially and then drove away through north Vacaville and onto westbound Interstate 80, police said. He continued toward Fairfield, exited I-80 and reentered eastbound I-80 at Manuel Campos Parkway about 12 miles away from the initial stop.

Police said officers successfully deployed a spike strip before the Alamo Drive off-ramp in Vacaville.

The driver exited I-80 at Alamo Drive, where another spike strip was deployed on the offramp, police said. He came to a stop near Merchant Street.

Officers found the man dead inside the vehicle from “what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound” when they approached after the man did not respond to instructions, police said.

Vacaville police said the Solano County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the chase and death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.