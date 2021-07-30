Police: Driver runs stop sign, hits Tracy motorcycle officer

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a vehicle crashed into one of their motorcycle officers Friday morning and the driver tried to leave the scene.

According to the Tracy Police Department, around 7 a.m., a motorcycle officer was about to turn onto 12th Street from northbound Lincoln Boulevard when a vehicle headed east on 12th Street ran a stop sign.

The driver crashed into the officer then left the scene, police said.

Tracy police said the driver went south on Lincoln Boulevard but struck a tree.

Additional officers got to the scene and were able to take the hit-and-run driver into custody.

The motorcycle officer was hospitalized with injuries that the police department said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Neither the driver nor the officer have been identified.