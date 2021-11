MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man standing outside the Stop n Save at Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue was severely injured after he was hit by a car crashing into the gas station early Sunday morning, police said.

The vehicle landed on its side and caught fire after crashing through a pump at the station.

The driver, 33-year-old Christopher Ramirez, of Modesto, was arrested for drunk driving.