DIXON, Calif (KTXL) — A fatal traffic collision along Interstate 80 at 6:53 a.m. on Tuesday near Pedrick Road in Dixon closed all lanes of traffic, according to California Highway Patrol Solano.

The fatality came from the driver of a 2015 Ford F-650, according to police.

Police said the collision was between a big rig, a 2015 Ford F-650 and a 2015 Ford F-450.

The Ford F-650 was carrying a load of gravel that was spread across several lanes of traffic along I-80 westbound, according to CHP

As of 8:10 a.m., CalTrans clean up crews were still not on scene to get the gravel off of the roadway, police said.

This is an ongoing situation and updates will be provided when more information is available.