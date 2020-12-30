Police: Fatal shooting suspect arrested in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca police arrested a suspect Monday afternoon in connection to a shooting that left a Ripon resident dead on Christmas Eve.

In the early morning of Dec. 24 just after 1 a.m., officers said they responded to the shooting of 47-year-old Robert Thompson on North Walnut Avenue.

Thompson was found with a single gunshot wound and was taken to a local trauma center where he died, officials said.

During their investigation, Modesto Police Department detectives said they identified 35-year-old Terry Mills as the shooter.

On Monday around 4 p.m., detectives said they spotted Mills at a home on El Capitan Avenue and arrested him.

A search warrant was conducted on the home and evidence believed to be related to the shooting was found, officials said.

Officials said Mills was taken to the San Joaquin County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges including homicide.

Detectives are still investigating and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Morrison at 209-456-8212, referencing case number 20-39787.