Police find cell phones, surveillance video of missing Alabama men who disappeared in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gridley police said they have found cell phones believed to belong to two Alabama men who have been missing since earlier this month, as well as surveillance footage of their last known location.

LaDexter Pelt and John Dubose Jr. of Alabama have been missing since Nov. 5. Family members said the pair were visiting friends in the Sacramento area.

Pelt is the son of Tracey Hunter, a councilwoman for the city of Eutaw in Alabama. She and her family drove to Sacramento last week to speak with authorities and help in the search.

“I have every reason to be concerned because my child would’ve called me by now,” Hunter told FOX40 days after her son went missing.

Police in Gridley told FOX40 Pelt and Dubose Jr. were last seen in their city, about an hour north of downtown Sacramento. The families said neither man has been to Gridley before, and they have no acquaintances in the area.

In a Facebook post, police said that on Nov. 7, they obtained “investigative information” related to both men’s cell phones.

While coordinating their efforts with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned that a hunter found a cell phone belonging to Dubose Jr. in the Sutter Bypass Wildlife Area, near the Feather River Bridge crossing.

A search of the area the next day yielded no additional information, officials said.

On Nov. 9, investigators obtained information from cell phone providers about a phone in Pelt’s possession that led to a search of the area surrounding the Super 8 by Wyndham motel on Madison Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard in Sacramento, officials said. No additional information on the pair’s whereabouts was found in the search.

Gridley police also obtained surveillance footage through the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 10, showing Pelt and Dubose Jr. entering a dark blue 4-door sedan at the Sacramento International Airport just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 4.

No additional information about the vehicle is available, police said.

The disappearance of Pelt and Dubose Jr. remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gridley Police at 530-846-5670.