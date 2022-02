FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – The Folsom Police Department announced on Facebook that Folsom Lake Crossing is closed due to what they described as “an injury collision.”

The head-on collision happened around 3:50 p.m., police said. At least one person was injured and transported to the hospital.

Police said the road is expected to open around 8 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.