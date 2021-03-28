Police: Fresno man arrested in Woodland for indecent exposure, hitting officer

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland Police Department say they arrested a man Sunday on suspicion of indecent exposure, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.
Officers went to a shopping center by Pioneer Avenue and E. Gibson Road after a man was accused of causing problems by yelling and refusing to leave a near by business.
The man, identified as Joshua Akers, was also accused of exposing himself. Police say they tried to approach Akers but he ran and tried to jump a fence into a backyard of a house
He failed and continued to run.
When police tried to arrest Akers, he tried to push past police but he was taken to the ground and arrested on a porch of a residence near Losoya Drive.
The 21-year-old from Fresno allegedly kicked, pushed and kneed an officer, police said.
Woodland police said Akers was booked in the Yolo County Jail