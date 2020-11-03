Police: Galt man attacks female victim at park, witness stops him

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A transient man attacked a female victim at a park in Galt Monday but a witness was able to stop him until police arrived.

Galt police officials said the attack happened at Lake Canyon Park just before noon.

The victim and witnesses told investigators that the man, later identified as 25-year-old Manuel Avila, was acting strange while at the park.

When the victim walked to another area of the park to retrieve some items, police said Avila jumped on her and grabbed her chest area inappropriately.

Police said a male witness nearby used physical force to stop and detain Avila until authorities arrived.

Avila was arrested at booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including felony sexual battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.