Police: Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist fatally injured in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man is behind bars after Turlock police say he fatally struck a bicyclist with his truck early Monday morning.

The Turlock Police Department says they received a call around 12:37 a.m. about a bicyclist who had been struck by a white GMC pickup truck on Lander Avenue near Castor Street.

The bicyclist, 50-year-old Juan Morales of Turlock, was critically injured and taken to a local hospital where he died.

Witnesses who saw Morales get hit followed the GMC truck and tried to get the driver to pull over, according to the release.

Officials say the driver refused to pull over and led the witnesses “out into the county” where the truck eventually crashed on Crows Landing Road.

Investigators say the driver ran away from the scene, evading authorities.

During their investigation, detectives say they identified the hit-and-run driver as 22-year-old Francisco Javier Castellon-Gonzalez of Modesto.



Police say they contacted Castellon-Gonzalez and he agreed to come into the Turlock

Police Department to provide a statement.

Officials say Castellon-Gonzalez was interviewed, arrested and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail Monday night.