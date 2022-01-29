Police: Homemade explosives destroy 2 cars in Sacramento within the same week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said two cars were destroyed by homemade explosives this week in separate incidents.

The first car was found destroyed last Sunday night at around 9:46 p.m. on 34th Street near 16th Avenue.

The Sacramento Police Department Explosive Ordnance Detail and a Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to investigate.

Based on evidence found, investigators said they believe a homemade explosive device was detonated inside the vehicle. No one was injured.

Police said the second explosion happened on Friday at around 6:03 p.m. on 20th Avenue near 32nd Street.

Investigators responded and found a similar homemade device to the first explosion detonated inside another vehicle. No one was injured.

Neither car was occupied at the time of the blast. Police are not saying whether they believe the two explosions are connected.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding these investigations to contact the dispatch center at 916- 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916- 443-4357.. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.