MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls reporting multiple gunshots were heard on Gardenia Road between East Briggsmore and East Granger avenues.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man in his vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Despite attempting life-saving measures, the victim later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said detectives haven’t identified a suspect and are currently investigating the shooting.

For anyone with information regarding this shooting, police ask to contact Detective Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or via email at ridenourDM@modestopd.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 to remain anonymous.