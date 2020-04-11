Police in Oakdale investigating deaths of two women found near Stanislaus River

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found near the Stanislaus River Saturday morning, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot by the river near Hollenbeck Court just after 10 a.m., according to officials.

When they arrived, officers found the dead bodies of two unidentified women along a trail by the river.

Police did not release the cause of death or any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.