STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who was found injured on a road in Stockton was taken to the hospital before he died early Saturday morning.

Stockton police officials said they responded to a traffic hazard call and found an injured 42-year-old man on the road near Wilson Way and Hazelton Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.



No information on the man’s injuries was released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.