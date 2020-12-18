Police make arrest after racist message painted on front of Elk Grove Japanese restaurant

The Latest (Thursday, Dec. 17):

8:40 p.m.

Elk Grove police say they have arrested 43-year-old local resident Lahn Hansen on suspicion of vandalizing a local restaurant with a racist message.

Officers say they used surveillance footage to identify Hansen, who was later found in the area of Bond and Bradshaw roads.

Evidence connected to the crime at Umai Bar and Grill was found in his vehicle, along with items related to a burglary at a church property, burglary tools and narcotics, according to police.

Hansen has been charged with a hate crime and faces additional charges. He was booked at the main jail.

Original story below:

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police are looking for a man who they say painted hate speech on the front of a local Japanese restaurant.

The owners of Umai Bar and Grill on Grant Line Road told FOX40 they showed up at their restaurant around 10:30 Thursday morning and discovered the mess.

Photos provided by the restaurant show a racist message scrawled across the front doors. White paint had also been splattered across the ground and garbage was left behind.

Police say the vandal was caught on surveillance.

Newly-elected Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said the graffiti left behind is “absolutely unacceptable.”

“While police is investigating, it was very important to me to stop by the restaurant to share my empathy and support with the owners on behalf of our Elk Grove community,” Singh-Allen wrote. “I want to encourage all residents to show their support and condemn this attack by ordering your next meal from them. Let’s unite and say no to hateful attacks like this.”

Elk Grove police are still searching for the vandal.

They have not said if the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.