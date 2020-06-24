Police investigate Black doll hanging from its neck in South Lake Tahoe neighborhood

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — South Lake Tahoe police launched an investigation after a Black doll was found hanging from a power line by its neck.

City officials say officers were called to the Sierra Tract neighborhood where the doll was found.

The doll, which appears to be a Black Bratz doll, had a string tied around its neck and appeared to have been thrown using a rock tied to the other end of the string.

Utility personnel removed the doll from the power line, according to the city.

Police say they have documented the doll as a hate incident and are trying to identify those involved. As of Tuesday, they did not have any leads or witnesses.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.