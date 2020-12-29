Police investigate deadly overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police are investigating a deadly shooting on Point Reyes Circle Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:15 a.m., police said. At the scene, investigators say they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transferred to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The victim was not identified.

Anyone with information to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.