Police investigate deadly shooting on Meadowgate Drive in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police launched an investigation Monday morning in South Sacramento after a man was shot and killed.

Police said they got a call just before 9 a.m. about a shooting on Meadowgate Drive, near De Fer Circle and the intersection of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Sacramento police officers found a shooting victim in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not provided his identity or the identity of the shooter. What led up to the shooting has not been reported.

Sunday night, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound near Palmer House Drive and Florin Road, just over 2 miles from Monday’s shooting scene.

