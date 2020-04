The Sacramento Police Department says officers responded to Catskill Way, just south of Del Paso Boulevard, around 5 a.m. Monday and found a man who had been stabbed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in North Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says officers responded to Catskill Way, just south of Del Paso Boulevard, around 5 a.m. Monday and found a man who had been stabbed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said investigators did not have a suspect description.

This is a developing story.