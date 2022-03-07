SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said Monday morning they were investigating reports of an armed person at a South Sacramento home.

Just after 6 a.m., police said officers were called to a house on Telfer Way, near Wardell Way.

According to its last update, the police department said officers were trying to contact the occupants of the house.

Traffic in the area may be impacted by the investigation, police said.

Sacramento police could not provide any additional information about the “disturbance” at the house and said the investigation is still ongoing.

This story is still developing. Check back for more updates.