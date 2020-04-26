Police investigate fatal shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police homicide detectives are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.



Police said the unidentified victim had at least one gunshot wound and was dropped off at a local area hospital at around 2:30 a.m.

The man, who was described to be in his twenties, died from his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives believe the shooting was not random and said it happened near Lafayette Street and Glacier Court.

No information on any possible suspects was released.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

