Police investigate fatal stabbing in Elk Grove

Elk GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed Sunday night in Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police said they were alerted to a stabbing near Sheldon Road and Lewis Stein Road at around 6:45 p.m.

Police said despite life-saving efforts, the man who was stabbed died from his injuries.

Two men were involved in a fight with the victim near a bus stop on Sheldon Road, according to police.

No additional information was released about those involved.

Elk Grove police is asking anyone with information about what happened to call 916-714-5115.

This story is developing.