Police investigate sexual assault on 14th and G streets in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted someone late Tuesday night in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento police report the attack happened in the area of 14th and G streets.

The man brandished a knife before sexually assaulting the victim, according to police.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene and looked for witnesses and surveillance footage that could help them locate the assailant.

Sacramento police say detectives believe the sexual assault was an isolated incident.

The man has been described as being in his late 20s to early 30s. Police say he stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and is heavyset. At the time of the assault, he wore a black beanie, black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault should call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).

38.582098 -121.486457