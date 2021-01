SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Sacramento are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Oak Park.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed to FOX40 that a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence, including a SWAT vehicle, had blocked off 42nd Street between 6th and 8th avenues, off Broadway.

This is a developing story.