Police investigate shooting in South Sacramento that left two people dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Two people died Saturday night in a shooting in South Sacramento, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Meadowview Road near Freeport Boulevard at around 9:15 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found two men shot and in critical condition.

After first responders tried to provide aid, one victim died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the motive behind the shooting but say they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victims after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.