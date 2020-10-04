Police investigate shooting that injured 3 in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday evening in Strawberry Manor.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Mabel Street near Ford Road.

A woman and two men were injured and taken the hospital.

Police say one man is in critical condition and the other two people are in stable condition.

There is currently no information on a suspect or motive, but police say they don’t believe it is connected to any other shootings that happened Saturday.

This is a developing story.