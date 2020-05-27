Police investigate South Sacramento shooting that left one person wounded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured when gunfire rang out Tuesday night in South Sacramento.

Police say they received a call about the shooting on Center Parkway near Cosumnes River Boulevard around 6:25 p.m.

One shooting victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and went to the hospital on their own, according to police.

A nearby vehicle was also hit by bullets, according to police, but it appears only one person was hurt in the shooting.

Sacramento police could not provide any suspect information and no arrests have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.