Police investigating 7 overnight business burglaries in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said its officers responded to seven business burglaries overnight in downtown Sacramento.

The burglaries took place overnight Tuesday in the areas of J and L streets, between 10th and 12th streets, police said.

One of the businesses police responded to is the See’s Candies located on L Street.

At this time, police do not have any information on who burglarized the businesses.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to call the department at 916-808-5471.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.