Police investigating after a Ceres man shot in his vehicle, died

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating after a Ceres man was found shot in his car Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Magnolia Street around 6:28 p.m. about a man who appeared to have been shot in his white Honda Accord then crashed into a parked vehicle, police said.

The 26-year-old man, Alexis Perez, had gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is still in its early stages, police added. The department is classifying it as a homicide.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Matthew Berlier at 209-538-5616.