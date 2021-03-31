Police investigating after armed man drives truck into Stockton furniture store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating after a man drove into a furniture store late Saturday night.

Surveillance video showed a man pointing a gun inside the store, then returning in his truck moments later, which he drove into the front glass doors.

“I am thinking, ‘What is going on with this guy? Is he okay?'” recalled store manager Paola Caro.

After watching the security footage, Caro said this isn’t how they wanted to start their new business, which opened just three weeks ago.

“We were a little bit on edge after that,” Caro told FOX40.

Now, Stockton police are working to identify the man in the video.

“This case is very concerning to us because, as you can see in that video, the man was pointing a firearm,” said Joe Silva, a Stockton Police Department spokesman.

“We don’t know what his intentions were, and that’s why we’re trying to figure out exactly who he is, so we could get him off the streets before he actually hurts someone,” he continued.

Investigators believe that the business was targeted but are still trying to find out why.

“I want everyone to know that we are a new business in Stockton … We have nothing to do with the old business that used to be here,” Caro said.

“We want to earn their business. We want to do everything the right way. We want them to feel comfortable when they come in and visit with us,” she continued.

Caro added that, despite what happened, the business is moving forward with its doors fixed, and they have a message.

“For the person that did that: I really hope that things work out for him. You know, I wish him the best,” Caro said.

She continued, “I’m sure he’s going through something, obviously, after doing that. But I hope that he ends up finding himself in a better place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.