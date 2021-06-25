Police: Man with gunshot wound found dead inside car in Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in west Del Paso Heights.

Police said officers responded to the area of Kesner Avenue and Vern Street around 4:00 a.m. Friday after a ShotSpotter activation.

A man with at least one gunshot wound was found at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead by responding Sacramento Fire Department crews.

The shooting remains under investigation, and authorities have not released any further information on the victim or shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.