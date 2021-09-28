Police investigating after teenage driver runs from crash, leaving Turlock man in critical condition

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police are looking for witnesses after a teenage driver ran from a crash, leaving a pedestrian in critical condition.

Turlock police said just before 11 p.m. Thursday, a van hit a 41-year-old Turlock man in the area of East Glenwood and Lander avenues.

The pedestrian was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to a local hospital, where he was still in critical condition Monday.

A witness on the phone with a dispatcher said they followed the van to a church parking lot near West Greenway Avenue and South Walnut Road, where police said the driver got out and ran into a nearby orchard.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s aerial support and K-9s joined in the search for the driver but he could not be found. Police later towed the van for evidence.

The next morning, Turlock police said the driver, identified as a 16-year-old boy, went to the police department with a parent and has been cooperating with investigators.

No arrests have been made, police said in their release.

Now, detectives are looking for additional witnesses to the crash who were spotted on surveillance footage. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run has been asked to call Officer Richard Fortado at 209-664-7399.