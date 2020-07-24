Police investigating deadly shooting at Ryde Avenue, Shimizu Drive in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – The Stockton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Ryde Avenue and Shimizu Drive, underneath Interstate 5.

Police said they located a man who had been shot when they responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

He hasn’t been identified but police believe he was a transient living in the area.

No motive or suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story.