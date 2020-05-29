Watch Now
FOX40 News at 6

Police investigating deadly shooting near Meadowview Road, Cora Gables Court

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Meadowview Road and Cora Gables Court.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives do not have a suspect description or motive to release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (916) 264-5471.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News