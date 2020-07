SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in South Sacramento, near Highway 99 and Fruitridge Road.

The shooting happened on 33rd Avenue around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police have not released any suspect or motive details.

This is a developing story.

​