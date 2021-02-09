Police investigating death of man found in Placerville embankment

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating to determine the cause of death of a man who was found in an embarkment Tuesday morning in Placerville.

A witness had found the body while walking along a roadway on Broadway Drive around 7:34 a.m., police said.

Officers and El Dorado County Fire arrived at the scene, where the man, who has not been identified, was declared dead. The man is known to the Placerville Police Department, officials said.

The man was last seen at a transient camp the night before, police added.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department CSI team reviewed the scene, which revealed “nothing of suspicion.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Placerville Police Department at 530-642-5210.