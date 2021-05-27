Police investigating report of shooting near Roseville Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting in Sacramento on Roseville Road.

The incident happened near Connie Drive, police said.

Roseville road was closed for just over an hour in both directions Thursday around 6 a.m. while police were at the scene.

The area is heavily populated by homeless encampments and police seemed to be focusing their investigation on an area with several RVs and trailers.

Police have not shared any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.