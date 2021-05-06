Police: 1 killed, 1 injured following shooting, crash into West Sacramento home

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting and vehicle crash near Lighthouse Drive, where one person is reported dead and another in critical condition.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

There were reports of shots fired on Cummins Way, along with a call of a vehicle collision in the area, according to Sgt. Stefan Iwanicki of the West Sacramento Police Department. Officers say the two scenes are connected.

Officers found one person injured in a vehicle, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A second person was found dead inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said another vehicle at the scene was unoccupied when police arrived.

A garage of a house on 6th Street was hit by a vehicle, police said. None of the people inside were reported injured.

Investigators are currently in the area of 6th Street and Cummins Way.

Several blocks in the area are closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.