RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 5:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova.

The sheriff’s office said that the victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.