Police shooting being investigated at Modesto Walgreens

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was shot by police near downtown Modesto Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Walgreens on McHenry Avenue.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Modesto police officials.

Officials said no officers were injured.

The shooting caused a heavy police presence on McHenry Avenue from Orangeburg Avenue to Five Points.

Residents are urged to use different routes in order to avoid the area.

Modesto police have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.