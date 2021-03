ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting near Lujan and Kelsey drives, near Elk Grove Florin Road.

Officers responded for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital, police told FOX40. A second person has been “contacted and detained.”

Elk Grove police said this is an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

EGPD is investigating a shooting in the 8700 block of Kelsey Drive. One person sustained injuries and has been transported to an area hospital. This incident is being investigated as an isolated incident with no outstanding subjects. pic.twitter.com/5EQjXXJlyM — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) March 17, 2021