Police investigating shooting that injured officer, second person in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person and a Sacramento Police Department officer were injured in a shooting on Tangerine Avenue, near La Mancha Way, according to the police department.

Police said officers contacted an armed person when responding to the area for reports of shots fired around midnight Wednesday.

At the scene, an officer and the person were shot, police said. The officer was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

Police said the armed person was taken to a local hospital after “negotiations and de-escalation techniques.” They are also listed as stable.

The scene is currently stable and there are no outstanding suspects. Detectives will be processing the scene throughout the day. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 24, 2021

At this time, what led up to the shooting is unknown, and police have not identified the person involved in the shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department says the scene is stable, and there are no outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.