Man dead, one in critical condition after shooting in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another in critical condition following an overnight shooting Wednesday, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Police received calls reporting gunshots near Sierra Boulevard and Alma Avenue around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men, one with several gunshot wounds. He was taken from the scene and later died, police said.

The second man who had a single gunshot wound was also transported to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Both men have not yet been identified and the circumstances are currently unknown.

Sierra Boulevard between Kubal and Rose avenues was closed as police investigate. Police advised residents to stay clear of the area and find alternate routes.

There is no current threat to the community, police added.

If anyone has information, they may contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 and reference case #2104-0544.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.