Police investigating string of Natomas car break-ins

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Shattered glass remains all over a Natomas street and a few cars are still parked with their windows broken.

“I was just about to go to work," Dustin Smith told FOX40.

Smith’s plans for the day were dashed, and it was a major loss since he works as a delivery driver.

“This is basically my moneymaker. That kinda sucks because not only do I have to pay a deductible but I also have to miss out on work,” said Smith.

Several other people are also in the same situation. Sacramento police are investigating a string of car break-ins around Natomas that happened overnight.

“They’re not even looking for anything. They’re just bashing it for fun, it looks like,” said Smith.

Investigators are still working to narrow down how many cars were hit, but the extent of the damage is visible on Brewerton and Stonecreek drives.

“I’m like, man, that’s almost 20 cars,” said Briana Parker.

Parker recently moved into The Creek, a gated apartment complex, hoping the gate would keep their belongings safe.

“You know, we keep everything locked. We don’t leave stuff out,” said Parker. “To wake up and be here for only a few weeks and see that, it’s really frustrating. Because it’s like man, it can happen anywhere.”

Despite the damage, Parker is thankful she followed the police department’s advice to keep valuables out of her car.

Investigators arrested two teens for a separate car break-in down the road on Natomas Boulevard, but they don’t know whether those suspects are connected to these crimes too.

Parker just wants whoever is doing this to realize it’s more than a hassle. Hundreds of dollars in repairs can be a lot for families trying to get by.

“My 5-year-old she said, ‘Oh, that’s a bad person.' And I said, ‘You know, sometimes not everybody's bad people, they just do bad things. And, hopefully, if they see this, that person might try to change their path,’” said Parker.

If you know anything about these crimes or have surveillance video of the crimes call Sacramento police.